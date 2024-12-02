Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu Inaugurates 4-Day 15th All India Conference for Principals at BTVM, Agartala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 02, 2024: Bhavan’s Tripura Vidyamandir inaugurated the 15th All India Conference for Principals of its secondary and senior secondary schools, marking a significant milestone in fostering collaboration and excellence across its educational network. The conference begins from December 02 and continue till December 05, brought together 85 principals and distinguished dignitaries under the theme “Leaders Leading with Vision.”

The conference commenced with an inaugural address by the Governor of Tripura, Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, who lauded Bhavan’s pivotal role in shaping the future of education. “Bhavan’s has been instrumental in creating a transformative vision aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020,” the Governor remarked, highlighting the institution’s commitment to fostering inclusivity and global readiness. He encouraged the educational community to embrace innovation, teacher training, IT-enabled learning, and community collaboration to address the complexities of modern education effectively.

The inaugural ceremony began with the traditional lighting of the sacred lamp by Indra Sena Reddy Nallu and other guests including Prof. (Dr.) Yogesh Pratap Singh, Vice Chancellor of National Law University, Tripura; Rakesh Saxena, Director, Shikshan Bharati, Mumbai Head Office; and Jagdish Lakhani, Joint Executive Secretary, Shikshan Bharati. Following this, a floral tribute was paid to Kulapati Dr. K.M. Munshi, the visionary founder of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.

Swapna Shome, Principal of Bhavan’s Tripura Vidyamandir, delivered a heartfelt welcome address, setting the tone for the conference. “This conference is a celebration of leadership and innovation in education, a platform to share ideas, and a commitment to the holistic growth of our students,” she stated.

Prof. (Dr.) Yogesh Pratap Singh expressed his optimism about the event’s success, emphasizing the importance of visionary leadership in shaping the future. Rakesh Saxena offered blessings and underscored the institution’s legacy of fostering educational excellence. “Bhavan’s stands as a beacon of holistic learning and values-driven education,” he noted.

Jagdish Lakhani inspired the audience with his call for innovative strategies to bridge traditional and modern educational practices, reinforcing the need for adaptability in an evolving global landscape.

The four-day conference promises to be a melting pot of ideas and experiences, providing a platform for principals and other stakeholders to gain valuable insights and explore opportunities for professional growth. The evening’s highlight was a cultural diorama celebrating India’s rich diversity, showcasing the unique blend of tradition and modernity that Bhavan’s embodies.

In his concluding remarks, Shri G.V. Subramanian, Director of Agartala Kendra and Kolkata Kendra, extended a vote of thanks to all dignitaries, emphasizing the enduring impact of collaborative efforts in education. “This conference reflects our collective commitment to enriching the future of education,” he affirmed.