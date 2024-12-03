Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 03, 2024: In a significant operation late Monday night, customs officers in Tripura’s Sabroom area under South district seized Burmese cigarettes worth approximately Rs 20 lakh and a large quantity of clothes intended for smuggling into Bangladesh. The operation has brought to light the persistent issue of smuggling in the Sabroom border area, which has long been a corridor for illicit activities.

According to reports, smugglers have been using the Sabroom border to traffic narcotics, medicines, surgical equipment, valuable drugs for deadly diseases, and even engage in human trafficking. Despite efforts by the Border Security Force (BSF) and customs officials, these illegal activities have continued unabated. The smugglers have reportedly been operating with impunity, often under the alleged protection of certain department officials.

The recent seizure by customs has sparked hope among the informed community of Sabroom that such operations might curb the smuggling trade to some extent. “This operation is a step in the right direction. We hope it will deter smugglers and reduce the illegal trade that has been plaguing our area,” said a local resident.

It has been revealed that two uniformed smugglers, allegedly affiliated with the ruling party, have been actively involved in these anti-national activities. These individuals, operating in the Srinagar area bordering Baikhora and Sabroom, are accused of attempting to undermine the country’s economic infrastructure. “The current ruling party’s vision is being tarnished by these corrupt elements who are trying to establish their empire of theft,” remarked a concerned citizen.

The Chief Minister of the state has been working tirelessly to eradicate corruption, and the people of Sabroom are demanding exemplary punishment for the corrupt smugglers. “We urge the authorities to arrest these smugglers and ensure they face the full force of the law. Only then can we hope to see an end to this menace,” said another resident.

The customs operation has highlighted the need for continued vigilance and stringent action against smuggling activities in the region. The community remains hopeful that with sustained efforts, the illegal trade can be significantly reduced, ensuring a safer and more secure environment for all.