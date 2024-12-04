Centre Extends Manipur Violence Probe Deadline To May 2025

NET Web Desk

The Centre has granted another extension to the Commission of Inquiry investigating the Manipur violence, giving it until May 20, 2025, to submit its report. The violence, which erupted on May 3, 2023, has claimed at least 258 lives and left several others injured.

The commission, chaired by former Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Ajai Lamba, was established on June 4, 2023, to investigate the causes and spread of the ethnic violence and riots targeting various communities in the state. The panel also includes retired IAS officer Himanshu Shekhar Das and retired IPS officer Aloka Prabhakar.

Initially tasked to submit its report within six months from its first sitting, the commission received an earlier extension until November 20, 2023. However, the complexity of the situation necessitated additional time. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in a fresh notification, has now set the new deadline as May 20, 2025.

The terms of reference for the commission include examining the sequence of events leading to the violence, identifying any lapses or dereliction of duty by authorities or individuals, and assessing the adequacy of administrative measures taken to prevent and address the violence. The commission will also entertain complaints or allegations brought forward by individuals or associations.

According to the original notification issued by the MHA on June 4, 2023, large-scale violence erupted in Manipur in May 2023, resulting in significant loss of life and injuries. The inquiry aims to bring clarity to the root causes of the unrest and propose measures to prevent such incidents in the future.