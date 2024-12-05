Manipur: JAC Demands Action On Disappearance Of Laishram Kamalbabu, Seeks Meeting With Union Defence Minister

NET Web Desk

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) formed to address the disappearance of 54-year-old Laishram Kamalbabu met with Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh today, expressing frustration with the efforts of the 57th Mountain Division in locating the missing man. The JAC announced plans to escalate the matter by seeking a meeting with India’s Defence Minister, citing a loss of confidence in the army’s local authority.

Speaking at the Manipur Press Club after the meeting with the Chief Minister, a JAC representative, who is also a relative of Kamalbabu, voiced concerns over the lack of progress. According to the family, Kamalbabu, who worked within the army campus at Leimakhong, disappeared under mysterious circumstances, and his whereabouts remain unknown despite over 10 days of searching. The relative emphasized that Kamalbabu was assured of safety within the army premises, making his disappearance even more alarming.

The JAC accused the army of showing reluctance to fully cooperate with the search efforts or engage meaningfully with both the family and the committee. “The silence and inaction of the army authorities are deeply troubling and add to our anguish,” said the relative.

During the meeting with Chief Minister Biren Singh, the JAC, accompanied by Kamalbabu’s wife, expressed their dissatisfaction and requested immediate intervention. The Chief Minister reportedly assured the delegation of the state government’s full cooperation and committed to taking all necessary actions to locate Kamalbabu.

In light of the ongoing inaction, the JAC urged the people of Manipur to unite and organize a statewide agitation to demand justice. “This is not just about one man; it is about ensuring justice and accountability,” said a JAC member, calling for collective action to find Kamalbabu and hold those responsible for the apparent negligence accountable.