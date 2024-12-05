Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Proprietor Of Guwahati-Based IIBIT In CBI Net In Assam’s Online Trading Ponzi Scam Case

NET Web Desk

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Mintu Das, also known as Rohit Chandra Das, the proprietor of the Indian Institute of Banking & Information Technology (IIBIT) in Guwahati, in connection with an online trading Ponzi scam in Assam. Das, who had been on the run for a significant period, was apprehended in Delhi on Tuesday.

The investigation, which began on October 14 following a referral from the Assam government, centers on allegations that Das deceived individuals into investing in a fraudulent online trading scheme.

 

 

 

