Assam CM Meets Finance Minister To Discuss ‘Advantage Assam 2025’

NET Web Desk

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi to discuss the upcoming “Advantage Assam 2025” initiative. Sarma expressed his gratitude to Sitharaman for agreeing to participate in the event, which is aimed at showcasing Assam’s economic potential and attracting investment.

Sarma took to Twitter to thank the Finance Minister, calling the meeting a privilege. “I am extremely grateful to her for graciously accepting our invitation to be part of #AdvantageAssam 2025,” he wrote.

The “Advantage Assam 2025” initiative is set to bring together industry leaders, investors, and stakeholders to explore opportunities for economic growth and development in the state of Assam.