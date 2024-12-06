Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Assam CM Meets Finance Minister To Discuss ‘Advantage Assam 2025’

No Comments
Posted in Assam, Featured, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi to discuss the upcoming “Advantage Assam 2025” initiative. Sarma expressed his gratitude to Sitharaman for agreeing to participate in the event, which is aimed at showcasing Assam’s economic potential and attracting investment.

Sarma took to Twitter to thank the Finance Minister, calling the meeting a privilege. “I am extremely grateful to her for graciously accepting our invitation to be part of #AdvantageAssam 2025,” he wrote.

The “Advantage Assam 2025” initiative is set to bring together industry leaders, investors, and stakeholders to explore opportunities for economic growth and development in the state of Assam.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News