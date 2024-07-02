Arunachal Pradesh’s Minister Gabriel DenwangWangsu visits 3F Oil Palm Private Limited to Foster Collaboration and Mutual Growth

NET Web Desk

Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh’s Minister for Agriculture, Horticulture and Animal Husbandry, Gabriel DenwangWangsu paid a significant visit to 3F Palm Oil Palm Private Limited situated in East Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh. The visit was aimed at knowledge transfer and gaining technical skills for oil palm cultivation in Arunachal Pradesh. Gabriel D Wangsu was accompanied by a delegation including Hage Tari – Secretary, Animal Husbandry; and Sarang Jyothi Goswami – OSD to the Minister. The visit also aimed to explore innovations in agriculture and foster collaboration for mutual growth in Arunachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

During his visit, Minister also toured Dubacherla Nursery and Ayyavaram’s new oil palm factory which showcased cutting-edge practices in oil palm cultivation and processing. At Dubacherla Nursery, the delegation engaged with agricultural experts and local farmers, discussing the intricacies of oil palm cultivation from seed treatment to sapling dispatch. The Minister emphasized the socio-economic benefits of oil palm, noting its potential to provide steady income with minimal labor compared to traditional crops.

The delegation also visited the 3F Akshaya Kendra, witnessing firsthand comprehensive support provided to oil palm farmers through access to fertilizers, farming equipment, and financial assistance, underscoring 3F Oil Palm Pvt Ltd’s commitment to farmer empowerment.

Chava Sudhakar, a progressive grower, showcased his innovation, viz., a tractor-mounted grabber for Fresh Fruit Bunches (FFB), which impressed Minister who hailed it as a testament to grassroots innovation in agriculture.

The visit culminated into a tour of the Integrated Oil Palm Complex at Ayyavaram, where the delegation learned about sustainable practices in oil palm production, including zero-discharge operations and the production of high-nutrient animal feed.

Speaking on the occasion, Gabriel DenwangWangsu–Minister of Agriculture, Horticulture and Animal Husbandry of Arunachal Pradesh said, “Muslagunta is a forerunner of cultivation of oil-palm. Entire India is also going to follow the example of Muslagunta. Today I am here more in the capacity of a farmer than a minister because I would indeed want my work to translate from words to action. As an agrarian country, we must be a shining example at all levels including oil palm cultivation. Our farmer brothers have been receiving support in oil palm cultivation and we hope it also improves their lives through the cultivation.”

Ashish Goenka, COO of 3F Oil Palm Pvt Ltd, said, “We are honored to host the delegation from Arunachal Pradesh, led by Minister Gabriel D Wangsu, and share our expertise in oil palm cultivation and processing. Our goal is to empower farmers with innovative solutions and sustainable practices that ensure mutual growth and prosperity for both farmers and the industry.”