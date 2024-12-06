BRO Officials Meet Sikkim Governor To Review Infrastructure Development

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Dec 6: Brigadier Manoj Gupta, Chief Engineer of Project Swastik, and Colonel A.K. Dixit of the Border Roads Organization (BRO) met with Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur at Raj Bhavan to review the progress of key infrastructure projects in the state and discuss future developments.

Brigadier Gupta provided a detailed update on the ongoing infrastructure work in Mangan District, North Sikkim, particularly in the wake of the Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF). The focus was on road and bridge construction, along with maintenance initiatives to enhance regional connectivity.

The Brigadier informed the Governor that the projects were progressing well, addressing both immediate and long-term infrastructure needs. He also outlined the upcoming Bharatmala Project, which is expected to improve connectivity and security across the region.

Governor Mathur praised the BRO’s efforts, including the reopening of North Sikkim to tourists, and presented the Governor’s Unit Appreciation Award to the 758 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) for their exemplary restoration work in Mangan District.

The meeting concluded with Governor Mathur urging the BRO to continue its vital role in advancing Sikkim’s infrastructure development.