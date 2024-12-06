Flood Losses of Rs 18,000-20,000 Crore Remain Unaddressed in Tripura, Alleges AIKS Leader Pabitra Kar

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 06, 2024: The All India Krishak Sabha (AIKS) has voiced strong allegations against the government for failing to assist farmers who suffered devastating losses of Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 crore due to last August’s floods. AIKS State Secretary Pabitra Kar criticized the government’s “inhumane approach” and warned of escalating protests if immediate relief is not provided.

Speaking at a press conference at Krishak Bhavan in Agartala city on Friday, Kar stated, “Farmers are in dire straits. Despite repeated demands to declare the floods a national disaster, no substantial aid has reached the victims. This neglect is unacceptable.”

He revealed that a detailed list of flood-affected farmers who have yet to receive assistance was submitted to Minister Ratan Lal Nath. “We urged the minister to investigate and take action, but nothing has been done so far,” he added.

Kar announced a series of measures planned by AIKS to pressure the government. “By December 20, our local leadership will approach every district magistrate. If that fails, the state committee will directly meet the Chief Secretary. If the government still remains unresponsive, a mass movement will be launched,” he warned.

Highlighting disparities in agricultural support, Kar pointed out that the Kerala government is purchasing paddy from farmers at Rs 28.20 per kilo, while the Tripura government offers only Rs 23. “If Kerala can provide better rates, why can’t Tripura? The state government must increase its purchasing price to ensure farmers are fairly compensated,” he questioned.

Leaders Motilal Sarkar and Ratan Das also addressed the press, emphasizing the urgency of the issue. “Farmers are the backbone of our economy, yet their struggles are ignored. This negligence must end,” Sarkar stated.

The AIKS leadership has resolved to stand firm in their demands, underscoring the need for government accountability and swift action to alleviate the plight of affected farmers.