Manipur: CNPO Unveils Monolith On Naga Heritage And Tribes Of Chandel

NET Web Desk

The Chandel Naga People’s Organisation (CNPO) on Friday unveiled a monolith at Liwa Sarei village in Chandel district, symbolizing the heritage and unity of the 11 Naga tribes of the district and affirming Chandel as the ancestral land of the Nagas.

The monolith, inaugurated by SS. Olish Lamkang, MLA of Chandel (ST) Assembly Constituency, is inscribed with the names of the tribes: Aimol, Anāl, Chothe, Khoibu, Kom, Lamkang, Maring, Monsang, Moyon, Tangkhul (Associate Member), and Tarao. It bears the message:

“This Monolith is erected as an embodiment and testament of Identity, Integrity, Unity, Solidarity, Peace and shared Vision of Naga family for peaceful co-existence & prosperity, embracing the unique history and ancestral land.”

The CNPO emphasized the monolith as a symbol of the resilience and cultural heritage of the Nagas, reflecting their determination to withstand external and internal challenges throughout history.

Addressing the gathering, SS. Olish urged all Naga tribes in the district to embrace brotherly love and work collectively for Chandel’s development. She emphasized the importance of unity under the leadership of their respective tribal heads to safeguard their land and identity.

St. Victor Nunghlung, ex-MLA and former CNPO president, echoed this sentiment, calling for unity among the tribes and stressing the importance of remembering their roots despite migration towards the plains. He highlighted Chandel’s expanse, from the Myanmar border to Lilong in the valley, as the ancestral land of the Nagas.

Ng. Lorho, President of the United Naga Council (UNC), marked the occasion by releasing a souvenir and memento, while Rev. Shonnai Saka, President of the Chandel Naga Christian Forum (CNCF), blessed and dedicated the monolith.

The event, attended by community leaders, cultural organizations, and well-wishers, showcased traditional dances, including the Kom Naga and Maring Naga war dances, and musical performances by Wng. Warnihring Anal and Sk. Tabitha Lamkang.

The CNPO stated that the monolith seeks to clear misconceptions about the Naga tribes in Chandel and reaffirm the district’s place as the ancestral land of the Nagas.