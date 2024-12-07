Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Hotels In Assam’s Barak Valley Not To Host Bangladesh Nationals Until Attacks On Hindus Stop

Posted in Assam, Featured, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Dec 7: Hotels in Assam’s Barak Valley have announced they will not accommodate Bangladesh nationals until the attacks on Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh cease. This decision is being taken as a form of protest against the rising violence against religious minorities in the neighboring country.

Barak Valley, comprising the districts of Cachar, Hailakandi, and Sribhumi (formerly Karimganj), shares a 129-kilometer border with Bangladesh’s Sylhet region. Babul Rai, president of the Barak Valley Hotel and Restaurant Association, stated that the decision reflects the region’s concern for the safety of minorities in Bangladesh.

“We cannot accept the atrocities taking place. This is our protest,” Rai said, highlighting the unified stance of hotel owners in the three districts.

