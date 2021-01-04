Road Mishap Kills 2 Youths in Assam

Bhairabkund in Assam’s Udalguri district.

According to local media, both the youths were returning from a picnic when the rider lost control of the motorcycle and fell in a ditch.

Upon receiving information about the accident, police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies of the two deceased youths.

“Both the youths were returning from Bhairabkunda after attending a picnic party on a bike. But suddenly the rider lost control and the bike fell in a ditch. Both of them died on the spot,” local police officials informed.