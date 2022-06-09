Tripura Minister – Rampada Jamatia & BJP Vice-President Attacked At Jampuijala, Vehicles Vandalized

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 09, 2022 : Tripura’s Tribal Welfare minister Rampada Jamatia and Pradesh BJP vice-president Patal Kanya Jamatia faced resistance allegedly from the supporters of TIPRA Motha at Jampuijala under West Tripura district, which is about 30 KMs away from Agartala city. Their security guards helped the two leaders to survive from the attack.

Speaking to this reporter over phone, minister Rampada Jamatia said “TIPRA Motha’s supporters attacked him on his way to Jampuijala from Champaknagar in West Tripura district. Thousands of supporters from various political parties were scheduled to join the BJP on Thursday. “On the way there, I and the BJP state vice-president Patal Kanya Jamatia were attacked,” he added.

Rampada also said that the police were given advance notice as it was a pre-arranged program. “I came to know on Wednesday last that the supporters of TIPRA Motha are preparing for the attack. Officials at all levels of police, including the DGP, were asked to take precautionary measures. Before reaching the destined spot of joining the programme, CPIM and TIPRA Motha supporters attacked us. They broke the glass of our car. Our personal security guards somehow managed to rescue us safely from the scene.”

The Tribal Welfare minister and senior Janajati leader of BJP, Rampada said “The TIPRA Motha chairman and royal scion Pradyot has no control over his party workers. Rather he is creating problems among the tribes. The personal bodyguard of the Patal Kanya Jamatia was injured in the attack of miscreants. There was a possibility of a big accident with us because those miscreants threw brickbats and vandalized the car.”

“Police and TSR personnel rescued and took us to a nearby TSR’s 11th battalion camp,” he said and added that “Despite, the police were informed, but their presence of numbers to maintain law and order situation wasn’t enough.”

Meanwhile, TIPRA Motha chairman Pradyot claimed that the incident was an expression of people’s anger against the BJP-led Tripura government. He claimed that he was trying his best to maintain peace. I have instructed the party workers and supporters not to attack anyone. In this case, I don’t think TIPRA Motha should be blamed for the people’s anger against the BJP.”

He said the minister has also faced the wrath of the people for being with the wrong leader at the wrong time because there is no control on BJP. The election of the village council is not being conducted, the work in NREGA has stopped. “I don’t see any injustice in the people being angry with the BJP-led government”, he added.

On this issue, a senior police official said “We are on the field to control the situation. Legal proceedings will definitely be initiated.”