Communal Unrest : Unidentified Miscreants Vandalize Effigies Placed In Catholic Church At Meghalaya’s North Garo Hills 

NET Web Desk

Unidentified miscreants destroyed the effigies placed at the oldest Catholic churches in North Garo Hills; while did not loot any money or valuables.

Based on the First Information Report (FIR), the unknown offenders broke into the Catholic Church in Daram of North Garo Hills on Thursday night; and destroyed the effigies of the Lord Jesus Christ, Mother Mary, and Saint Joseph.

This incident reportedly took place while all the priests were in Tura for a church retreat programme.

The sculptures of the Lord Jesus, Mother Mary, and Saint Joseph were entirely severed, after the miscreants entered the church. The treasures or contributions for the church, however, were unharmed.

Besides, the miscreants also tried to damage the holy crucifix placed on the upper portion of the church wall above the altar, but could not succeed and instead shattered the legs of the venerated idol.

Its worthy to note that the church in Daram is one of the oldest Catholic communities in the North Garo Hills.