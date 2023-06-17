Northeast Frontier Railway Introduces 2 Summer Trains To Ease Passenger Rush

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 17, 2023: To accommodate the surge in passenger numbers, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced the operation of two summer special trains. These trains will run between Silchar and Naharlagun, as well as Agartala and Guwahati.

The summer special train connecting Silchar and Naharlagun will facilitate travel between the Barak Valley in Southern Assam and a region in Arunachal Pradesh. This train will run for a total of 11 trips from June 19 to August 29 in both directions. Similarly, the special train between Agartala and Guwahati will operate for 11 trips from June 22 to September 01 in both directions.

According to a press release by CPRO Sabyasachi De, the special train numbered 05638 (Silchar-Naharlagun) will depart from Silchar at 13:50 hours every Monday, arriving at Naharlagun at 08:30 hours the following day. The return journey will be undertaken by special train number 05637 (Naharlagun-Silchar), departing from Naharlagun at 10:00 hours every Tuesday and reaching Silchar at 04:40 hours the next day. This special train will pass through stations including Badarpur, Lumding, Dimapur, Furkating, New Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Dhemaji, and North Lakhimpur. The train will comprise 20 coaches, including AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, and sleeper class coaches.

In addition, the special train numbered 05628 (Agartala-Guwahati) will depart from Agartala at 19:00 hours every Thursday, reaching Guwahati at 08:45 hours the following day. For the return journey, special train number 05627 (Guwahati-Agartala) will depart from Guwahati at 13:15 hours every Friday and arrive at Agartala at 04:35 hours the next day. This train will pass through Dharmanagar, Badarpur, Lumding, and Chaparmukh Jn. Stations. It will consist of 21 coaches, including AC 3-tier, sleeper class, and general second-class coaches.

The specific details regarding stoppages and timings for these summer special trains can be found on the IRCTC website. They are also being published in various newspapers and shared on N.F. Railway’s social media platforms. Passengers are advised to verify the details before commencing their journeys.