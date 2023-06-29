Fresh Incident Of Firing Reported In Manipur’s Kangpokpi District

NET Web Desk

Manipur, June 29, 2023: In a concerning development, an early morning incident of firing took place in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Thursday. Armed miscreants, equipped with sophisticated weapons, attacked Tangnaum and L Munlai villages, as per sources.

Although there have been no reported casualties thus far, the firing in the area continues, heightening the tension in the region. This incident follows recent instances of violence in Manipur, including the burning down of an Eastern Manipur Presbyterian (EMP) church and looting of properties on June 27. Additionally, a Kuki-Zo house in Lamlongei, Heingang, was also targeted and set ablaze.

Sources indicate that on June 27, unidentified miscreants vandalized and looted properties, including another EMP church and a Kuki-Zo house located in Lamlongei, Heingang, which falls under the constituency of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

This incident comes merely days after Chief Minister Biren Singh’s meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, where he had assured improvements in the state’s law and order situation. Unfortunately, the recurrence of such incidents underscores the ongoing challenges faced by the authorities in maintaining peace and security in Manipur.

Efforts will be made to address the situation swiftly and effectively, ensuring the safety and well-being of the affected communities. Authorities are actively investigating the incidents and taking necessary measures to restore normalcy in the region.