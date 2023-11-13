Dark Diwali: Woman Found Dead In Guwahati Apartment, Partner Missing

NET Web Desk

In the heart of Diwali festivities in Guwahati, a woman, estimated to be between 25 and 26 years old, was discovered dead under suspicious circumstances on Sunday at Purbasa Apartment in the Six-Mile locality.

The flat’s owner, alarmed by a foul smell from a bedroom, promptly notified the Dispur police station, as per reports.

Reportedly, the deceased identified as Anju Dorjee from Bokajan, was reportedly in a live-in relationship with a man named Mani Khan, though they were not legally married.

Currently missing, Mani Khan’s mobile phone was found switched off, as per police sources.

The body of Anju Dorjee has reportedly been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Neighbours express concern over the unfolding situation.