Tripura Police Apprehends Two Top NLFT (BM) Leaders

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 15, 2023: In a significant operational triumph, the Tripura Police achieved a breakthrough by arresting two prominent leaders of the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) (Biswamohan) on the night of December 14, 2023. The apprehended leaders are identified as Sachin Debbarma, former Army Chief, and Utpal Debbarma, also known as Omthai, former Secretary General of NLFT (BM).

The arrest took place in Simna, a tribal-majority village situated near the Indo-Bangla international border in West Tripura. The duo, who held key military and political positions within the banned insurgent outfit, was captured immediately after illegally crossing into Indian territory through the Simna area.

According to official sources, the duo had been in hiding since their arrest in Bangladesh approximately five years ago. Recent intelligence led to their location, with Sachin residing in the Sidhai area and Omthai in Champahaour of the Khowai district. The arrest operation unfolded at around 7:30 pm in the Simna area.

This successful operation marks another milestone for Tripura Police, which has, in the past year and a half, arrested or facilitated the surrender of more than 24 NLFT (BM) leaders and cadres.

Police officials attribute the success of their anti-insurgency efforts to enhanced intelligence capabilities and seamless inter-agency coordination. They emphasize that these operations have significantly weakened the insurgent group, pledging to persist in their endeavours to eradicate such groups entirely. “Our anti-insurgency operations, driven by intelligence and inter-agency coordination, have been more successful than in earlier years and have made a serious dent in the insurgent group. Our efforts to finish off these groups continue,” stated police officials.