Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Murdering Wife In Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 07, 2024: A man who hacked his wife to death in their home in Tripura last year has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a fast track court on Wednesday.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict, Gautam Chakraborty, and ordered him to serve an additional six months in jail if he fails to pay the fine.

The incident took place on the night of May 8, 2020, in the AD Nagar police station area of Agartala. Chakraborty attacked his wife, Anima Chakraborty, with a sharp weapon and killed her. He then fled the scene, leaving behind his wife’s body on the bed.

The next morning, their son, Nayan Chakraborty, who was not at home during the crime, returned and found his mother’s corpse. He informed the police and filed a complaint against his father.

The police launched a manhunt and arrested Chakraborty from a nearby area. He was produced before the court and charged with murder.

The trial began in the fast track court of West District in November 2020. The prosecution examined 18 witnesses, including the son, the neighbours, the police officers, and the forensic experts.

The defence counsel argued that Chakraborty was mentally unstable and acted under the influence of alcohol. He also claimed that there was no eyewitness or direct evidence to link him to the crime.

However, the court rejected the defence plea and found Chakraborty guilty of murder based on the circumstantial and scientific evidence. The court observed that Chakraborty had a motive to kill his wife, as he suspected her of having an affair with another man. The court also noted that the bloodstains on his clothes and the weapon matched with the victim’s blood.

The court pronounced the verdict on Tuesday and reserved the quantum of punishment for Wednesday. The court awarded the maximum sentence of life imprisonment to Chakraborty, saying that he committed a brutal and heinous crime against his wife, who was his life partner and deserved his love and respect.

The public prosecutor, Advocate Aurobindo Deb, welcomed the court’s decision and said that it would serve as a deterrent to other offenders. He also expressed his sympathy for the son, who lost his mother and had to testify against his father. He said that the government would provide all possible assistance to the son, who is now an orphan.