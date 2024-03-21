Tripura BJP Coordinates Campaign Strategy for East Tripura Constituency Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 21, 2024: In a significant move ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura convened a high-level organizational meeting to finalize the campaign strategy for the East Tripura constituency. The meeting saw the participation of the BJP’s nominated candidate for the East Tripura seat, Maharani Kriti Singh Debbarma, along with the Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya, and other key figures.

The session focused on the coordination of campaign efforts and the integration of support from the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) and the TIPRA Motha party, both crucial allies in the region. With the door-to-door campaigning program already underway in the West Tripura constituency, the BJP is gearing up to extend its campaign to the East Tripura Lok Sabha seat.

The BJP leadership emphasized the necessity of collaboration with the IPFT and TIPRA Motha, acknowledging the latter’s significant influence in the Janjati areas. The party plans to engage in conclusive discussions with both allies within the next two days to solidify the campaign blueprint.

Today’s meeting at the state office was marked by an in-depth evaluation of the candidacy for the East Tripura seat. The discussion was attended by various dignitaries, including the East Tripura Constituency Election Management Committee Convenor Tinku Roy, Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen, and BJP state general secretary Amit Rakshit, among others. This assembly underscores the BJP’s commitment to a well-orchestrated campaign and its efforts to maintain a strong alliance front as it approaches the upcoming elections.