Manipur CM Attends NDA’s Chief Ministers’ Council Meeting Chaired By PM Modi

Posted in Featured, Manipur, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh today participated in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s ‘Chief Ministers’ Council Meeting,’ chaired by Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting, held in Chandigarh, saw the presence of several NDA chief ministers and focused on shaping collaborative strategies to accelerate national development.

In what was described as an insightful and impactful session, leaders discussed innovative policies aimed at driving economic growth, enhancing infrastructure, and fostering inclusive development across states. The gathering reinforced the NDA’s commitment to holistic progress and unity across the nation.

