Assam Govt. To Grant Permanent Residence Certificates To Assamese-Origin Residents Of Arunachal, Says CM Sarma

NET Web Desk

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the Assam government will issue Permanent Residence Certificates (PRCs) to individuals of Assamese origin residing in Arunachal Pradesh.

Addressing an election rally in Lohit district, Sarma emphasized that this decision seeks to benefit those of Assamese descent, enabling them to access government jobs and educational opportunities in Assam.

Sarma underscored the Assam government’s commitment to addressing the long-standing issue sensitively, acknowledging the concerns of both the Assamese-origin population and the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

He assured equal treatment for individuals of Assamese origin residing in Arunachal, mirroring the privileges enjoyed by residents of Assam.

The decision to extend PRCs to Assamese-origin individuals in Arunachal comes amidst past controversies surrounding the issuance of PRCs to non-Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribes (non APSTs) in certain districts.

The proposal had triggered violent protests in 2019, resulting in casualties and widespread damage to public and private properties in the Itanagar Capital Region.

In response to the unrest, the Arunachal Pradesh government had previously halted further action on granting PRCs to non-APST residents of Namsai and Changlang districts.

However, the recent decision by the Assam government signifies a renewed effort to address the concerns of Assamese-origin residents while respecting the sentiments and laws of Arunachal Pradesh.

With the assurance of equitable treatment and opportunities, the Assamese-origin population in Arunachal Pradesh can look forward to enhanced access to employment and education in Assam.