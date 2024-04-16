Nagaland’s Khevishe Sema Elected As President Of North East Pencak Silat Federation

NET Web Desk

In a landmark decision at the Annual General Meeting of the Indian Pencak Silat Federation held on April 14th, 2024, in Srinagar, Mr. Khevishe Sema, President of the Nagaland Pencak Silat Association, has been elected as the President of the North East Pencak Silat Federation.

This appointment marks a significant milestone in the realm of martial arts, particularly within the North East region of India.

Mr. Sema’s ascendancy to this prestigious position comes as a result of his tireless efforts and unwavering dedication to the promotion and development of the sport of Pencak Silat.

His instrumental role in introducing and successfully hosting the sport at the recent North East Games held in Nagaland has not only showcased his leadership abilities but has also garnered widespread recognition and acclaim from the sporting community, as reported.

In response to Mr. Sema’s election, Abu Metha, Advisor to the Nagaland Chief Minister and Associate Vice President of Indian Athletics, extended his congratulations, citing the significance of this development and expressing confidence in Mr. Sema’s ability to lead the federation towards greater heights.

As Mr. Sema assumes his new role, the martial arts community in Nagaland and beyond eagerly anticipates the positive impact his leadership will have on the growth and development of Pencak Silat in the North East.