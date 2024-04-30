Re-Polling Underway In Six Polling Stations Of Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency

NET Web Desk

The repolling has begun in six polling stations of Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency today, on 30th April.

Election Commission of India (ECI) had directed to conduct re-polling in six Polling Stations of the Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency on the 30th of April from 7 AM to 4 PM after reports of EVMs and VVPATs damages and EVM malfunction at these six polling stations on April 26, 2nd Phase of Lok Sabha Polls.

Reportedly, the election authority has taken up all measurements to conduct the re-polling successfully today.

Five polling stations in Ukhrul district and one in Senapati will go to re-polling today from 7 AM to 4 PM.

The Election Commission of India announced that the voting process in these polling stations conducted on April 26 has been treated void and directed for re-polling.