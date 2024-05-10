Sikkim, Assam, West Bengal To Get A Direct Entry Into ‘Miss India Universe’

NET Web Desk

In a significant development for the Indian pageantry scene, Positude, a prominent event management firm based in Sikkim, has clinched the rights to send representatives from Sikkim, Assam, and West Bengal to the prestigious Miss India Universe competition.

This exclusive agreement with the franchise holders of Miss Universe in India guarantees direct entry for contestants from these states into the coveted global pageant.

Reportedly, the announcement was made during a press conference held on May 8th in New Delhi, graced by esteemed personalities including Nikhil Anand, the owner of Miss Universe India, Amjad Khan, Director of Operations and Marketing at Glam and Entertainment Pvt Ltd, and reigning Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios.

Bijay Subba, the proprietor of Positude, accompanied by the creative head Rui, were also present at the event.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the partnership, Mr. Subba emphasized the immense opportunities it will unlock for aspiring contestants from the region within the global glamour industry.

Mention must be made that Positude, renowned for its successful organisation of pageants such as Miss Sikkim and its representation in major pageantry events like Miss India and Miss India Universe, has consistently garnered accolades and recognition in the fashion and glamour sector, both at the local and national levels.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the realm of beauty pageants, promising to showcase the diverse talent and beauty of Sikkim, Assam, and West Bengal on an international platform.