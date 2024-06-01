Humanitarian Hero: Tripura’s Ex-CM & MP Biplab Kumar Deb’s Swift Action Saves Child Burn Victim

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 01, 2024: In a heartwarming tale of resilience and community support, a two-year-old child has made a full recovery after suffering severe burns from an accidental fall into a hot pan. The incident took place while the child was playing, resulting in burns on his face and other parts of his body.

The child is the son of day laborer Arjun Tripura who faced a dire situation. Arjun, who works tirelessly as a daily wage earner to support his family of five, was overwhelmed by the medical emergency.

Upon learning of the tragic accident, Biplab Kumar Deb, the former Chief Minister of Tripura and current Rajya Sabha MP, took swift action. “As soon as we heard about the incident, our priority was to ensure the child received immediate medical care,” said a representative from Deb’s office. Demonstrating his commitment to humanitarian aid, Deb dispatched a representative to South Tripura District Hospital at Santirbazar with a financial aid package of Rs 50,000 for the child’s family.

This timely assistance covered the necessary treatments, allowing the child to make a complete recovery. “We are immensely grateful for the support from Biplab Kumar Deb. His help was crucial in ensuring our child’s recovery,” expressed Arjun Tripura, the child’s father.

Now fully healthy, the young child has returned to playing with his friends, his life back to normal. In a gesture of gratitude and foresight, Arjun Tripura used the remaining funds to plant rubber tree saplings on his land, hoping to secure a better future for his child. “This initiative was possible only because of the help we received from Biplab Kumar Deb. These trees will be beneficial for our child’s future,” he added.

This act of kindness is part of a larger pattern of Deb’s ongoing efforts to assist those in need. Recently, he arranged a prosthetic leg for an individual who lost a limb in a road accident. “MP Biplab Kumar Deb is constantly setting examples of social responsibility and humanitarian efforts,” remarked a local resident. “His continuous support brings hope and light to many families.”

Through these actions, Biplab Kumar Deb has solidified his reputation as a leader dedicated to the welfare of his constituents, offering not just words, but tangible help that transforms lives.