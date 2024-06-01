Indian Cricketer Dinesh Karthik Officially Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket

NET Web Desk

India’s Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has officially announced retirement from all formats of cricket, bringing an end to his illustrious two-decade-long career.

Karthik’s announcement follows his earlier decision to step away from the Indian Premier League (IPL), with his final appearance for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator against Rajasthan Royals marking the culmination of his professional journey.

Karthik, 37, shared the news via a heartfelt social media post on Saturday.

Reflecting on his career, he expressed gratitude towards coaches, captains, selectors, teammates, support staff, and fans who have supported him throughout his cricketing journey.

“Having given it plenty of thought for some time now, I have decided to move on from playing representative cricket. I officially announce my retirement and put my playing days behind me as I square up for the new challenges that lie ahead,” Karthik stated.

He also paid tribute to his family, highlighting the unwavering support from his parents and his wife, Dipika Pallikal, a professional squash player who often paused her career to support his.

Karthik’s retirement marks the end of an era, as he has been a significant contributor to Indian cricket across various domestic and international tournaments.

As Karthik moves forward, he leaves behind a legacy cherished by fans and the cricketing community alike.