Nagaland Observes World Environment Day With Various Events Across The State

NET Web Desk

Joining the rest of the world, the northeastern state of Nagaland today observed World Environment Day by organizing various events across the state.

Kohima Forest Division held an ‘Awareness Run’ which was flagged off by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Head of Forest Force, Dharmendra Prakash, and saw participation of a hundred students from 31 schools.

Prakash urged the students to be ambassadors of conservation. Highlighting the ongoing heat wave, he advised all to protect the good soil and water in our state.

Prakash further appealed everyone to discourage the use of plastic bottles and proper disposal of wastes.

The run was organised by Kohima Forest Division in collaboration with the Nagaland Board of School Education’s commemorating its 50 years of formation and Naga Hospital Authority Kohima.

Meanwhile, Directorate of Higher Education and Directorate of Employment, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship also observed the day with tree plantation drives at the office premises.

In Mokokchung, former Commissioner & Secretary Thangi Manen rallied for a ‘restoration generation,’ emphasizing self-driven efforts.

On the grim reality of environmental degradation, she said floods, landslides, and pollution were consequences of human impact. Highlights included Half Marathon Green Run.

In Wokha, the day was celebrated by Wokha Forest Division and Doyang Plantation Division, in collaboration with NBSE. DFO Wokha, Suman W.M. Sivachar, highlighted Nagaland’s impressive 72-73 percent forest cover.

He lauded the conservation efforts for Amur Falcons in Nagaland.

In Kiphire, the Departments of Land Resources, and Soil and Water Conservation jointly celebrated the day with coffee plantation and organic manure distribution as highlights of the day.