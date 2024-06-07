Tripura CPIM Leader Jitendra Chaudhury Raises Allegations Against Ruling Party Hooligans Ahead of Panchayat Polls, Writes to CS JK Sinha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 07, 2024: As Tripura gears up for its upcoming panchayat elections, coinciding with the Lok Sabha elections, the political climate is heating up with allegations of disruption and violence. Jitendra Chaudhury, the opposition leader, has raised serious concerns about the electoral environment in the state.

In a strongly worded complaint to the Chief Secretary, Chaudhury accused gangs allegedly supported by the ruling party of attempting to undermine the favorable conditions necessary for a fair election. “Panchayat elections are coming in Tripura,” Chowdhury wrote in his letter. “But worryingly, the ruling party’s hooligans are already trying to destroy the favorable environment across the state. Several untoward incidents have already taken place in different parts of the state.”

The opposition leader detailed multiple incidents of violence and intimidation in his complaint. He cited a recent all-party meeting convened by Block Development Officers (BDOs) to discuss election agendas, during which a Communist Party of India (Marxist) representative in the Boxanagar RD block was “brutally assaulted in front of the BDO chamber and in the presence of the local MLA.”

Chaudhury further alleged that on May 9, in Salema, Dhalai district, a gang of goons attempted to attack representatives of the CPI(M) and Congress at the Durga Choumuhani RD block. Another incident was reported on May 20 in Jirania, West Tripura district, where BJP workers were accused of trying to disturb the peaceful electoral environment.

In his letter, Chaudhury emphasized the need for immediate intervention by the Chief Secretary to ensure that the panchayat elections are conducted in a “free, fair, and fear-free environment.” He stressed the importance of maintaining a peaceful atmosphere, stating, “The integrity of the electoral process is at stake. It is imperative that all measures are taken to prevent such disruptions and safeguard the democratic process.”

The allegations come at a crucial time, as Tripura prepares for a significant electoral exercise. The Chief Secretary’s response and the measures taken by the administration will be closely watched in the coming days, as the state strives to uphold the principles of democracy amidst these serious accusations.