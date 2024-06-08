Tripura: Youth’s Death in Auto-Rickshaw Accident Raises Murder Allegations in Ranirbazar

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 08, 2024: A young man lost his life in a tragic accident on the night of Friday last when the auto-rickshaw he was in overturned causing a wave of shock and grief throughout the Ranirbazar area under West Tripura district. However, the incident has taken a contentious turn as the deceased’s mother alleges foul play, claiming her son was murdered.

The victim identified as Parimal Tanti was married to Manika Tanti, a resident of Ranirbazar five years back. The couple lived with Parimal’s in-laws and had two children. According to Parimal’s mother, she received a distressing call from her daughter-in-law late last night, informing her that Parimal had been seriously injured in an auto-rickshaw accident while on his way to the market to buy meat.

“Parimal was taken to Ranirbazar Hospital for initial treatment and then referred to GB Hospital,” said Parimal’s mother. “However, due to the unavailability of a vehicle at night, my daughter-in-law and her mother took him back home. When his condition worsened, they rushed him to GB Hospital again, but it was too late. He succumbed to his injuries.”

The news of Parimal’s death reached his family around 11 o’clock on Saturday, casting a pall of grief over the community. However, amidst the sorrow, Parimal’s mother raised serious allegations, insisting that her son was murdered.

“In the case of an auto accident, the driver should also have sustained injuries, but there were no signs of injury on the driver’s body,” she asserted. “I believe my son was crushed to death by the auto-rickshaw.”

The family has decided to take legal action. “We will file a case against the auto driver at the police station,” Parimal’s mother confirmed, emphasizing their determination to seek justice.

The local authorities have yet to comment on the incident or the allegations. As the investigation takes place, the community of Ranirbazar remains on edge awaiting clarity on the circumstances surrounding Parimal Tanti’s tragic death.