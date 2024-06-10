Prem Singh Tamang Set For 2nd Term Swearing-In As CM Of Sikkim Today

NET Web Desk

The swearing-in ceremony for the new government in Sikkim will take place today at 4pm at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok. Prem Singh Tamang, leader of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party that won a majority in recent elections, will be sworn in as Chief Minister for his second term.

The Governor of Sikkim, Lakshman Acharya, will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Tamang and his Council of Ministers at the ceremony starting at 4pm. Around 30,000 people are expected to attend the event.

Tight security measures are being implemented across Gangtok for the swearing-in. All government and private schools, colleges and academic institutions in the Gangtok Municipal area will remain closed today to facilitate security arrangements and traffic restrictions.

A traffic advisory has been issued, prohibiting heavy vehicles on NH-10 from midnight to 8pm and restricting all vehicles between Traffic Point, Hospital Dara and District Administrative Centre from noon to 7pm. Designated drop-off points and parking areas have been assigned.

The public has been asked not to carry food or drink bottles into the venue for security reasons.

The former Governor of Sikkim, Ganga Prasad, is also set to attend the high-profile event.