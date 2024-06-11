Assam CM Sarma Visits Proposed Site For Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Near Guwahati

NET Web Desk

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited and accessed the proposed site for the upcoming Indian Institute of Management (IIM) near Guwahati.

The site, located in Marabhitha and Dighalkuchi village under the Palashbari Legislative Assembly Constituency, spans over 574 bighas.

“Where new dreams will be woven! Visited the proposed site of the upcoming IIM Guwahati in Kamrup to take stock of the activities. The institute will be spread over an area of over 574 bighas and will significantly cater to the pool of management professionals in the country,” CM Sarma’s post reads.

Education Minister Pegu echoed these sentiments, expressing his gratitude to the Prime Minister. “My gratitude to Hon’ble PM Shri Narendramodi Ji for the decision to set up an IIM in Guwahati which will go a long way towards empowering the students,” he said.

The visit included assessments by local MLA Hemanga Thakuria, the Chief Secretary, and other officials, underscoring the government’s commitment to the project.

Earlier on June 2, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, took to his official social media handles and announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the establishment of an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) near Guwahati.

The establishment of the IIM near Guwahati places the city among a select group of Indian cities that host premier institutions such as IIT, AIIMS, and National Law University.

This new addition is set to significantly enhance the region’s pool of management professionals.