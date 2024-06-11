Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Chairs Review Meeting: Plans Major Beautification of Road from Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport to Agartala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 11, 2024: A high-level review meeting was convened on Tuesday at the Secretariat, focusing on the beautification of the road stretching from Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport to Agartala city. The meeting was presided over by Chief Minister Professor Dr. Manik Saha, who emphasized the importance of integrating the state’s traditional mixed culture into the beautification project.

Chief Minister Saha highlighted the necessity of involving local artists to enhance the attractiveness of the work. “Incorporating the unique cultural heritage of Tripura through the talents of our local artists will not only beautify the city but also celebrate our rich traditions,” he stated. He directed the project authorities to ensure that there is no compromise in the quality of the work. Additionally, the Chief Minister underscored the importance of adequate street lighting along the Airport-Agartala road to enhance safety and aesthetics.

During the meeting, it was announced that an eye-catching foot overbridge would be constructed at the Radhanagar Motor Stand in Agartala. This initiative aims to alleviate congestion and provide ease for pedestrians. The bridge, designed to be a visual spectacle, will feature four escalators, two on each side. The project, funded by the Urban Infrastructure Development Fund, is estimated to cost 5 crore 60 lakh rupees.

Shailesh Yadav, the Commissioner of Agartala Purnigam and the Chief Executive Officer of the Smart City Project, presented a detailed outline of the proposed beautification project through a pictorial report. Yadav elaborated that the project would include various landscaping efforts along the road from Bir Bikram Airport to Agartala.

“The beautification project will encompass the planting of diverse species of flowering trees, the construction of new walls to replace the old ones, and the display of the cultural diversity of all ethnic groups, including the people of Tripura, on these walls,” Yadav explained. “Additionally, we plan to construct replicas of Unakoti and Chirmura, develop small parks, and install steel sculptures and statues. Modern attractive hoardings, colorful zebra crossings, and large tree plantations will also be part of this extensive project,” he added.

Yadav estimated the total cost of the beautification project to be around 5.5 crore rupees and expressed optimism about its completion within the next 5-6 months.

The review meeting was attended by Chief Secretary JK Sinha, Urban Development Secretary Abhishek Singh, Finance Secretary Apoorba Roy, and officials from various departments, including the Airport Authority.

Chief Minister Saha concluded the meeting with a motivational note, urging all stakeholders to work diligently to transform Agartala into a visually appealing and culturally vibrant city. “Let us ensure that this project not only beautifies our city but also makes it a beacon of our cultural heritage and artistic expression,” he remarked.