Tripura Food Minister Sushanta Chowdhury Flags Off 5 New Freight Trucks Investing Rs 186 Crores to Boost Grain Transport

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 11, 2024: In a decisive move to enhance the efficiency of the Public Distribution System (PDS), the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs has invested approximately Rs. 186 crore from its own cash credit account to procure five new freight trucks. These trucks aim to streamline the integrated management and timely delivery of subsidized food grains to beneficiaries across the state.

Food Minister Sushanta Chowdhury officially inaugurated the new fleet by waving the green flag at a grand function held at the central store, Arundhatinagar in Agartala city. “This initiative marks a significant step forward in our commitment to ensure that every citizen receives their rightful share of food grains promptly,” Chowdhury stated during the ceremony. “These trucks will greatly improve our logistics and distribution capabilities, ensuring more efficient delivery to our fair price shops.”

The Food Department traditionally engages transport contractors via tendering to facilitate the movement of food grains from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to state-run warehouses. These warehouses then supply the grains to fair price shops for public distribution. However, the department has frequently had to deploy its own trucks to meet the increasing demands, as the contractor-provided fleet proved insufficient.

“The procurement of these additional trucks is a timely intervention,” remarked Special Secretary Ravel Hemendra Kumar. “Our existing fleet of 17 trucks has been stretched thin due to the growing number of consumers and the addition of new products under the PDS. The new trucks will significantly alleviate this burden and ensure more effective transportation of ration materials.”

Over recent years, the state has seen a rise in the number of consumers relying on the PDS, coupled with the inclusion of new items in the distribution list. This surge has amplified the workload related to the transportation of milled rice to government food warehouses and other ration materials to government-purchased rice mills.

Tripura Horticulture Corporation Chairman Jahar Saha, who was also present at the event, praised the department’s initiative. “This investment not only demonstrates the government’s proactive approach but also its dedication to the welfare of its citizens,” he commented.

Director Nirmal Adhikari of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the importance of efficient logistics in ensuring food security. “The addition of these trucks will play a crucial role in minimizing delays and optimizing our supply chain operations,” Adhikari noted.

Today’s event highlights the state government’s ongoing efforts to bolster the PDS infrastructure, ensuring that subsidized food grains reach every corner of Tripura in a timely and efficient manner.