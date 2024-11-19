Tripura Cabinet Approves Increase in Allowances for Police and TSR Jawans; New Recruitment in Education and Fisheries Departments

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 19, 2024: The Tripura cabinet has approved increases in the annual dress allowance and monthly ration money for both the state police and TSR jawans. This decision was announced by Food Minister & Cabinet spokesperson Sushanta Chowdhury during a press conference at the Secretariat in Agartala city on Tuesday.

“The annual dress allowance for the state police has been increased from Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,500, while their monthly ration money has been raised from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000,” said Chowdhury. “Similarly, the annual dress allowance for TSR jawans has been increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000, and their monthly ration money from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000.”

These changes, initially announced before Diwali, have now received formal approval from the cabinet. Chowdhury highlighted the importance of these allowances in supporting the well-being of the 21,794 jawans in the state, including those in the TSR and police forces.

In addition to the allowance increases, the cabinet has also approved significant recruitment in the education and fisheries sectors. “We have decided to appoint 125 physical education teachers under the School Education Department,” Chowdhury announced. “Furthermore, 75 junior physical instructors will be recruited under the Youth Affairs and Sports Department, and 53 fishery officers will be appointed under the Fisheries Department.”

These recruitment decisions are expected to bolster the state’s educational and fisheries sectors, providing more opportunities for qualified individuals and enhancing the overall infrastructure.

“The recruitment of physical education teachers and junior physical instructors will enhance the quality of physical education in our schools,” added Chowdhury. “Meanwhile, the appointment of fishery officers will strengthen our fisheries sector, which is crucial for the state’s economy.”

The announcements have been well-received, reflecting the government’s commitment to improving the welfare of its personnel and the quality of public services. The community eagerly awaits the implementation of these decisions, which promise to bring positive changes across the state.