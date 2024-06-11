Tripura: Residents Stage Road Blockade; Demands Immediate Repairs

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 11, 2024: In a strong display of community frustration, residents of Tirthamukh Rambhadra, Bholanath, and Jaobind Paras under the Karbook sub-division in Gomati District blocked the Rambhadra road early Tuesday morning. This protest was in response to the deplorable condition of the roads, which have been neglected for many years.

The blockade caused significant disruption, leaving numerous vehicles stranded on both sides of the road. The local police, from both Jatanbari outpost and Natunbazar police station, quickly responded to the scene upon receiving reports of the incident.

The protestors expressed their grievances, stating that they would only discuss the matter with officials from the Public Works Department. Sameer Debbarma, an official from the department, arrived at the scene to address the crowd. However, his presence only intensified the protestors’ agitation. According to witnesses, the official was taken aback by the residents’ pointed questions regarding the prolonged neglect of their roads.

In an attempt to defuse the situation, Debbarma inspected the dilapidated road conditions firsthand. He then promised to draft a written commitment to address the issue. The protestors, however, demanded that the Sub-Divisional Magistrate also sign the document and insisted that road repair materials be brought to the area the same day.

“These roads have been in a state of disrepair for far too long,” one protestor said. “There are about three hundred families in this area, and we face daily hardships due to these conditions. Car accidents are frequent, and even ambulances struggle to reach patients in time. We need this 7 km stretch repaired immediately.”

Faced with these demands, Debbarma agreed to procure the necessary materials for road repairs. Following this assurance, the villagers lifted the blockade, allowing the flow of traffic to resume.

The residents’ demands highlight the severe impact of the neglected infrastructure on their daily lives. The blockade has brought urgent attention to the need for immediate repairs. It remains to be seen how quickly the authorities will act to fulfill their promises and restore the road to a safe and functional state.