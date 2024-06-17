5 Nagaland Talents Selected To Represent State At 18th Mumbai International Film Festival 2024

NET Web Desk

In a significant development, five individuals from film and related fields are set to represent Nagaland at the 18th Mumbai International Film Festival, MIFF, 2024, scheduled from 18th to 21st of June.

The selection was done by the state Department of Information & Public Relations.

These individuals include Chiam Shiu, a student currently pursuing Applied Acting from Dr Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film and Television Institute in Assam; Kikru Neikh, actor, model and content creator; Supongnukshi Pongener, cinematographer, Jackto Wotsa, audio engineer and Thejanguzo Titus Pienyü video journalist.

Their participation at MIFF is an initiative of the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in collaboration with the Department of Information & Public Relations ( DIPR).

By facilitating the participation of these five individuals at the Mumbai International Film Festival, DIPR and NFDC aim to shine a spotlight on Nagaland’s creative potential, encouraging further development and recognition of the region’s artistic contributions on a national and international stage.