Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assumes Role Of New Health Minister In Major Cabinet Reshuffle

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has undertaken a significant cabinet reshuffle, redistributing key ministerial responsibilities amongst his team.

The reshuffle, announced today by the Governor of Assam on the Chief Minister’s advice marks a pivotal moment in the state’s governance structure.

The reallocation of portfolios sees Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma retaining the crucial departments of Home, Personnel, Public Works, Health & Family Welfare, Medical Education & Research, and Indigenous & Tribal Faith and Culture. Additionally, any unallocated departments will fall under his purview.

Formerly in charge of the Transport, Fisheries, Excise, Science, Technology & Climate Change, and Information Technology departments, Minister Keshab Mahanta will now assume responsibility for these vital sectors.

The reshuffle comes in the wake of the resignation of Parimal Suklabaidya from the Council of Ministers, a move also acknowledged and accepted by the Governor.