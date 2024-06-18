Sangam Kayang Makes History As Arunachal’s First National-Level Football Referee

NET Web Desk

In a historic achievement, Sangam Kayang has become the first national-level football referee (Level 5) from Arunachal Pradesh.

Kayang successfully cleared the final examination conducted by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) in April this year, with the results announced on Monday.

The examination was held in Chhattisgarh, following a series of rigorous tests that began earlier this year. Seven state-level referees from Arunachal Pradesh attended the zonal-level test in Guwahati, Assam, out of which six qualified for the national-level fitness and written examinations conducted in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh from April 14 to 17. Sangam Kayang was the only candidate from Arunachal Pradesh to pass the final stage.

Kayang, a native of Kayang village in East Kameng district, began his refereeing career in 2019 with a match at the state-level Tadar Tang Football Tournament in Pasighat, East Siang district.

Since then, he has officiated in all top state-level football tournaments, including the Indrajit Namchoom Arunachal League, the Eagle Trophy, the Hangpan Dada Football Tournament, and the U-16 Dera Natung Football Tournament.

Additionally, he served as a referee in the last two editions of the North East Games, held in Meghalaya and Nagaland.

The achievement of Sangam Kayang, son of the late Tadak Kayang and late Kochi Kayang, marks a significant milestone for Arunachal Pradesh in the realm of sports officiating.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated Kayang on his achievement, stating, “Heartiest congratulations to Shri Sangam Kayang for becoming the first National Level Football Referee (Level 5) from Arunachal Pradesh! Your outstanding accomplishment will undoubtedly inspire other referees in our state to reach similar heights. My best wishes to you and for your future endeavors.”

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also extended his congratulations, saying, “Congratulations to Shri Sangam Kayang for his outstanding accomplishment in becoming the first National Level Football Referee (Level 5) from Arunachal Pradesh. His achievement will undoubtedly inspire other referees of our state to reach similar heights. My best wishes to him for his future endeavors.”

Sangam Kayang’s success is expected to serve as an inspiration for aspiring referees in Arunachal Pradesh, motivating them to achieve excellence in the field of sports.