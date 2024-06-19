Tripura: Family Alleges Medical Negligence in Death of Patient at GBP Hospital

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 19, 2024: The family of Basudev Pal has accused the doctors at Tripura’s GBP Hospital here in Agartala city of negligence following his untimely death. The patient has been identified as 35-year-old Basudev Pal passed away on Wednesday under circumstances that his family believes could have been avoided.

According to the family, Basudev Pal, a resident of Sabroom in South district was admitted to GBP Hospital 15 days prior, following a referral from South Tripura District Hospital at Santirbazar. Pal had been battling severe mental illness brought on by excessive drug consumption, which had led him to attempt suicide. Upon his arrival at GB Hospital, he showed signs of recovery.

Pal’s wife observing his initial progress sought permission from the hospital authorities to transfer him to Silchar for advanced treatment. However, the family claims that the duty doctor denied this request insisting that Pal was on the road to recovery and should remain at GBP Hospital.

“Basudev was recovering well, and we thought moving him to Silchar could ensure he got the best possible care,” said his distraught wife. “But the doctors refused to let us take him. They said he was recovering and there was no need.”

On Wednesday, Pal’s condition deteriorated suddenly, leading to his collapse and subsequent death. This unforeseen demise has left the family in deep sorrow and anger, prompting them to accuse the hospital staff of gross negligence.

“If the doctors had allowed us to transfer him to Silchar, Basudev might still be alive,” stated a family member. “Their refusal to grant the leave we requested has cost us dearly.”

After the tragic incident, Pal’s body was handed over to his family post-mortem, adding to the family’s anguish as they prepared for his final rites. Amidst their grief, family members have raised serious allegations against the hospital, questioning the decisions made by the duty doctor.

“The hospital authorities must be held accountable,” insisted another relative. “This was a preventable death.”

The hospital has yet to issue an official statement regarding the allegations. As the family mourns the loss of Basudev Pal, their cries for justice echo through the halls of GBP Hospital, seeking answers and accountability for what they deem a preventable tragedy.