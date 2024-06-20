Northeast Frontier Railway to Resume Services of ‘GaribRath Express’ Trains from July

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 20, 2024: The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to resume the services of two pairs of GaribRath Express from the month of July, 2024. These trains will run between Agartala-Kolkata and Guwahati-Kolkata at designated days of run from its respective destinations.

Train no. 12502 (Agartala- Kolkata) GaribRath Express will run every Wednesday w.e.f from 3rd July, 2024. The train will depart from Agartala at 7:35 hrs to reach Kolkata at 14:30 hrs next day. Similarly, Train no. 12501 (Kolkata- Agartala) GaribRath Express will run every Sunday w.e.f from 7th July, 2024 and will depart from Kolkata at 21:40 hrs to reach Agartala at 05:15 hrson Tuesday. These trains will run via stations like Dharmanagar, New Haflong, Guwahati, Goalpara Town, New Bongaigaon, New Alipurduar, New Jalpaiguri, Malda Town, Katwa Jn. and Bandel Jn. to reach its respective destinations.

Train No. 12518 (Guwahati- Kolkata) GaribRath Express will run every Saturday w.e.f from 6th July, 2024. The train will depart from Guwahati at 21:00 hrs to reach Kolkata at 14:30 hrs next day. Similarly, Train no. 12517 (Kolkata- Guwahati) GaribRath Express will run every Thursday w.e.f from 4th July, 2024 and will depart from Kolkata at 21:40 hrs to reach Guwahati at 16:15 hrs next day. These trains will run via stations like Goalpara Town, New Bongaigaon, New Alipurduar, New Jalpaiguri, Malda Town, Katwa Jn. and Bandel Jn. to reach its respective destinations.

All the above trains will run with 16 nos. of AC-3 Tier Economy coaches for passenger convenience.With resuming the services of these express trains, it will fulfil the long standing demand of the people. The rail connectivity of Northeast will be more strengthened with West Bengal and its capital city by these services. This will highly benefit the patients, students and other commuters of the adjacent states apart from promoting economic growth & commerce.

NFR’s CPRO Sabyasachi De informed in a press communique on Thursday.