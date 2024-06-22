Nagaland: Tenyimi Union Nagaland Observes Its First Foundation Day With Calls For Unity Among Naga People

NET Web Desk

Tenyimi Union Nagaland (TUN) observed its first foundation day today, hosted by Kohima Village Council at Kohima Village VDB Hall Ziekiezou Kohima with calls for unity among Naga people.

President, Angami Public Organization and Convenor, Advisory Board, TUN Razouvotuo Chatsu, addressing the event as speaker asserted that the five tribal bodies of Tenyimi in Nagaland- Angami, Chakhesang, Pochury, Rengma and Zeliang came together to form the Tenyimi Union Nagaland last year.

Highlighting the rich legacy and glories of forefathers of the Tenyimi who were considered as guide, leaders and sought after for decision making which is still valued and regarded, Chatsu asked the present leaders for a rethinking of such legacy in order to regain and not bask on the past glories.

President of Tenyimi Women Union Nagaland Zhonelu Tunyi, while pointing out ULB election with 33 percent women reservation, asked its constituent units to elect the right person to represent the various wards.