Arthritis: Signs You Shouldn’t Ignore

How Is Arthritis Treated?

Arthritis, a condition causing joint pain and inflammation, can lead to serious complications if not diagnosed and managed early. It is important to be vigilant about its treatment to prevent long-term joint damage.

Arthritis is a condition well known to millions of people worldwide and is characterised by joint pain and stiffness that can significantly limit mobility. The management of arthritis is important to retain the ability to move and have a good quality of life. In this blog, we will discuss signs and treatment processes of arthritis, and when to see a rheumatologist.

Types of Arthritis

Arthritis can be classified into several types depending on the cause and the joint that is affected. Common types include:

● Osteoarthritis: An arthropathy characterised by the wearing of cartilage in the joint.

● Rheumatoid Arthritis: An autoimmune disease that involves the joint lining.

● Psoriatic Arthritis: An inflammatory arthritis that is linked with psoriasis.

● Gout: This is a result of the deposit of urate crystals in the joint.

● Juvenile Arthritis: A type of arthritis seen in children.

Common Symptoms of Arthritis

Common symptoms associated with arthritis include:

● Swelling and soreness of the joints

● Joint pain and tenderness

● Redness and inflammation of the joints

● Less mobility

● Fatigue and weakness

Causes of Arthritis

The most common causes of arthritis include:

● Natural wear and tear due to old age.

● Autoimmune reactions targeting joint tissues.

● Hereditary factors that lead to joint conditions.

● Infections of the joint or around the joint.

● Metabolic abnormalities leading to increased levels of uric acid in gout.

Risk Factors and Complications

Certain factors increase the risk of developing arthritis, including:

● Family history of arthritis

● Advancing age

● Gender, with some types being more prevalent in women

● Previous joint injuries

● Obesity, which puts extra pressure on the joint

Arthritis, if left untreated, can cause complications such as pain, reduced mobility, joint deformities and loss of joint function.

How to Treat and Manage Arthritis?

Appropriate care and therapy are crucial to reduce pain, restore joint mobility, and improve the patient's quality of life. Rheumatologists deal with the diagnosis and treatment of arthritis and other musculoskeletal conditions. They are capable of handling various inflammatory and degenerative joint diseases that affect the human body.

What Does a Rheumatologist Do?

The main responsibility of a rheumatologist is to identify and manage disorders that affect the joints, muscles, and bones. They use different approaches for the diagnosis and treatment of arthritis and other related diseases.

Diagnoses:

1. Medical History and Physical Examination: A detailed analysis focusing on the patient’s medical history and a clinical examination to evaluate joint swelling, mobility, and pain.

2. Laboratory Tests: Blood tests to check for inflammation, autoantibodies, and other biomarkers of autoimmune disorders.

3. Imaging Tests: X-rays, MRI, and ultrasound for the assessment of joint pathology, inflammation, and structural abnormalities.

4. Joint Fluid Analysis: Collection of samples of synovial fluid in the joints to check for infections, gout, or any other inflammation.

Treatment:

1. Medications:

● NSAIDs: Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs to minimise inflammation and pain.

● DMARDs: Disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs to slow down the disease process in conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis.

● Biologics: Advanced drugs that are directed at specific elements of the immune system.

● Corticosteroids: Effective non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agents for short-term use during acute flare-ups.

2. Physical Therapy: Special exercises that are designed to enhance the range of motion, muscle strength, and flexibility.

3. Lifestyle Modifications: Low-impact exercises, changes in diet, and weight loss to ease the pressure on the joints.

● Occupational Therapy: Methods and devices to help with daily tasks and minimise the load on the joints.

● Surgery: In some instances, the patient may require surgery to rectify the situation. This may involve joint replacement or arthroscopy.

When to Consult a Rheumatologist?

Consider consulting the best rheumatologist in Delhi if you experience any of the following:

1. Persistent Joint Pain: Pain for more than a few weeks that is not manageable by over-the-counter drugs.

2. Swelling and Stiffness: Particularly if it is accompanied by warmth and redness in the affected joints.

3. Morning Stiffness: Takes more than 30 minutes to normalise, which might suggest inflammatory arthritis.

4. Joint Deformity: Abnormalities in the shape or position of the joint.

5. Systemic Symptoms: High fever without a known cause, weight loss, tiredness, or rashes that could be signs of other autoimmune diseases.

Arthritis treatment and management require a holistic approach that is unique to the patient, depending on the type and severity of arthritis.

Arthritis treatment and management require a holistic approach that is unique to the patient, depending on the type and severity of arthritis.

A patient needs to be referred to a rheumatologist as soon as possible so that early treatment can be administered. By consulting and collaborating with a rheumatologist, the patient can create a long-term strategy for the treatment of arthritis and lead a healthy life.