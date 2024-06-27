Tragedy Strikes School Rally in Tripura: Students Hospitalized, Two in Critical Condition

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 27, 2024: In a distressing turn of events at Tripura’s Maiganga Sukanta Class XII School in Teliamura under Khowai district, a scheduled environmental awareness rally led to several students collapsing and falling ill, prompting a swift response from medical personnel. The incident unfolded as students accompanied by teachers Shyamali Das and Manik Chakraborty from the school’s Eco Club were participating in the procession under the scorching midday sun.

Eyewitnesses reported that shortly after the rally commenced around 12:30 PM and circled the school grounds, students began experiencing severe health issues. “Some of them were falling head over heels, some were having difficulty breathing, etc.,” stated a concerned onlooker.

Reports indicate that prior to the rally, a punitive measure had been imposed on certain students by the school’s principal, Sarbani Bhattacharya. Allegedly, these students were subjected to standing in the hot sun and performing physical exercises as a disciplinary action. This ordeal purportedly resulted in multiple students collapsing shortly after the rally concluded.

The situation escalated rapidly, prompting emergency medical teams to rush several students to the Teliamura sub-divisional hospital. “We are treating several students from different classes who have fallen ill,” confirmed a hospital spokesperson.

In response to queries, Manik Chakraborty defended the Eco Club’s actions, stating, “It was a pre-scheduled event, and we had to conduct the march despite the weather conditions.” Conversely, Principal Sarbani Bhattacharya defended her decision, asserting that the weather was not excessively hot at the time.

Tensions further intensified when Ambika Banik, a teacher associated with the school’s Vidyajyoti project reportedly informed journalists attempting to cover the incident sparking uproar within the school premises.

The incident has prompted widespread concern among the school management committee, with members condemning the authorities’ actions as “reprehensible.” “We will convene an emergency meeting to thoroughly investigate today’s events and determine appropriate actions,” assured committee representatives.

As of the latest update, the school has been closed in light of the incident, with reports indicating that additional students have fallen ill even after returning home. Two students Ritika Das and Koel Biswas have been transferred to GB Hospital due to worsening health conditions.

Authorities continue to grapple with the aftermath of this alarming incident, as questions linger about the adequacy of disciplinary measures and student welfare policies within the school.