Nine Percent Tax Rise in 2023-24 FY, Claims Tripura Minister Pranajit Singha Roy

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 01, 2024: Tripura’s Finance minister Pranajit Singha Roy on Monday claimed that the government has managed to collect nine percent more tax in 2023-24 fiscal year in comparison to previous years.

In a grand ceremony marking GST Day on Monday, Finance Minister Singha Roy inaugurated the event by pouring water on saplings at Pragna Bhavan here in Agartala city. The ceremony aimed to celebrate the contributions of GST-paying businessmen and highlight the economic strides of the state.

Claiming Tripura is a small state, Singha Roy stated “But we have made significant progress in developing our communication systems.” He emphasized the importance of connectivity for economic growth, noting that in the past, the Assam-Agartala National Road and air routes were the primary means of communication.

Minister Singha Roy proudly highlighted the advancements made saying, “Today, our air services have expanded, road networks have improved, and our rail services are much better. We are also on the brink of starting a new communication route with Kolkata through Bangladesh.”

Reflecting on the financial progress, he added, “The amount of tax collection in the state has increased significantly. This surge in tax revenue is crucial for the state’s development. It’s noteworthy that those eligible to pay GST are fulfilling their obligations, which is a testament to the effectiveness of our system. In the fiscal year 2023-24, we have managed to collect 9 percent more tax than the previous year.”

The event also recognized the efforts of small savings agents, who were felicitated for their contributions. In addition to Minister Roy, several officials from the Finance Department were present to mark the occasion.

Minister Roy concluded his address by congratulating all businessmen who diligently pay GST, acknowledging their pivotal role in the state’s economic development. “Without your cooperation, achieving these milestones would have been impossible,” he said, underscoring the collective effort required for the state’s progress.