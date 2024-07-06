Nagaland CM Inaugurates New State-Of-The-Art Hospital Complex In Kohima

NET Web Desk

Chief Minister of Nagaland Neiphiu Rio today inaugurated the new state-of-the-art Putuonuo Hospital Complex at Daklane in Kohima.

Addressing the event, Rio said, the hospital holds a rich history, being the first private inpatient medical facility in the town, which has now moved into a state-of-the-art complex, which upholds a legacy of care, dedication and community service.

He appreciated the founding family’s vision and hard work that have created a place where countless lives have been touched, healed and improved.

Observing that the hospital is equipped with the latest medical technology, Rio described the facility as a beacon of hope and progress.

The Chief Minister said, inauguration of the Hospital has opened doors to a future filled with promise and potential.

Earlier, Managing Director of Putuonuo Hospital, Dr. Kezevituo Keditsu reflected on starting the journey of the nursing home on July 6, 1990, named after his late Mother and the hospital’s growth over the years to reach this milestone.