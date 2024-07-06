Radical Transformation in Tripura’s Dental Services Lauded by CM Dr Manik Saha; Healthcare Infrastructure Strengthen with Rs 202 Crore Investment

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 06, 2024: Health and education continue to be at the forefront of the state government’s priorities, with a significant transformation currently taking place in Tripura’s healthcare sector. This was highlighted by Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha during the inauguration of a state-based training program for dental surgeons at Pragya Bhawan in Agartala on Saturday.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Dr Saha remarked, “Our state’s medical system has seen revolutionary changes due to technological advancements. The health sector in Tripura is now very advanced, and we are committed to continuous improvement.”

In conjunction with the training program, Chief Minister Saha also launched the website for the Tripura State Dental Council, the Agartala Government Dental College, and the IGM Hospital. Additionally, the Chief Minister introduced telemedicine services through the e-Sanjeevani platform at the Agartala Government Dental College. During the launch, he engaged with doctors and patients via tele-services, offering necessary advice and underscoring the importance of accessible healthcare.

Highlighting the progress in dental services, the Chief Minister said, “There has been a radical change in dental services in our state. The Agartala Government Dental College stands out in terms of infrastructure. Visiting experts have highly praised the college, and we aim to make it the premier dental college in the North Eastern region.”

“The introduction of telemedicine services at the Agartala Government Dental College means that patients will now have easier access to medical services,” Chief Minister Saha stated. He noted that the donor ministry has allocated Rs 202 crore for the college’s infrastructure development. Despite various challenges in establishing the college, the state government’s steadfast efforts have made it possible.

The Chief Minister further announced the formation of the Dental Council in Tripura, ensuring that students will no longer need to leave the state for BDS studies. Initiatives are also in place to facilitate in-state education for MDS courses.

“Nine super specialty departments have been established at the Agartala Government Medical College,” Chief Minister Saha added. “To enhance our state’s medical infrastructure, we have launched the Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana, similar to the central government’s Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. This initiative will cover more than 4 lakh families who are excluded from the central scheme, providing them with vital medical services.”

He continued, “Tripura is making significant strides in development, thanks to the sincere efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His dedication has resulted in substantial improvements in our state’s infrastructure, including communication systems. Despite facing numerous obstacles, our government remains committed to the state’s development.”

The Chief Minister also emphasized the importance of digital management in improving citizens’ quality of life. “We have introduced e-Assembly, e-Cabinet, and e-file management in all state departments, extending to district, subdivision, and block offices. This e-governance initiative, which also includes tri-tier panchayats, is exemplary in the country.”

The event was attended by Additional Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department Brahmneet Kaur, Director of Health Service Dr Sanjib Debbarma, Principal of Agartala Government Dental College Prof. Dr. Shalu Roy and Tripura State Dental Council President Dr. Samir Ranjan Datta Chowdhury. Dr. Rajesh Anil Acharya, State Nodal Officer and Deputy Director (Dental) of the National Oral Health Program, delivered the welcome address, while Dr. Sujit Roy, Secretary of the Tripura Branch of the Indian Dental Association gave the vote of thanks. Other notable attendees included Mission Director of the Tripura branch of the National Health Mission Rajib Datta, Director of the Department of Family Welfare and Disease Prevention Dr. Anjan Das, and Director of Health Education Rights Prof. (Dr.) HP Sharma.