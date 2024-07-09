Tripura: Teenage Boy Commits Suicide Following Beating Over Debt of Rs 1,000

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 09, 2024: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 17-year-old boy named Santanu Das took his own life after being beaten and insulted over an unpaid debt of Rs 1,000. The tragic event took place in the Tripura’s Padmabil area of Khowai district.

Santanu, a student of class XI was reportedly confronted by Chandan Bhowmik, the owner of a welding shop in Paharmura Bazar on Saturday last. Bhowmik accused Santanu of owing him Rs 1,000, a debt allegedly linked to Santanu’s past employment at the shop. The altercation escalated when Bhowmik seized Santanu’s bicycle and publicly humiliated him prompting the young boy to ingest poison in a desperate response.

Santanu’s family found him in distress and rushed him to Khowai district hospital. Due to the severity of his condition, he was immediately referred to Agartala GB Hospital. Despite medical efforts, Santanu succumbed to the poison and passed away on Monday afternoon.

The grieving family received his body later that day, leading to an outpouring of sorrow from relatives and neighbors. According to local residents, Santanu worked at the welding shop to support his financially struggling family. They allege that Bhowmik’s harsh treatment and threats pushed Santanu to take the drastic step.

The incident has raised serious questions about the legality of employing minors and the accountability of employers. Santanu’s family has filed a case against Chandan Bhowmik with the Khowai police station, accusing him of incitement to suicide and assault.