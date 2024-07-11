Tripura: TSECL Marks Successful Closure of Distribution Network Efficiency Improvement Pilot Program

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 11, 2024: Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) and the Department of Power, Government of Tripura, are pleased to announce the successful closure of the Distribution Network Efficiency Improvement Pilot Program. This program, carried out in collaboration with GIZ and RTI International, has marked a significant milestone in enhancing the efficiency and reliability of the state’s power distribution network.

Managing Director of TSECL, Biswajit Basu and Secretary Power, Government of Tripura, Abhishek Singh, IAS, jointly expressed their gratitude and satisfaction with the program’s outcomes. The pilot program, which began in Khowai Electrical Circle, aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, minimizing losses, and improving service quality. This program aligns with the Indo-German Energy Program on Energy Transition with DISCOMs. The pilot program was executed inKhowai circle, a region with high Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses.

MD of TSECL stated, “The successful completion of this pilot program demonstrates our commitment to modernizing Tripura’s power distribution infrastructure. The insights and innovations introduced by GIZ and RTI International have equipped us with the tools and knowledge to further enhance our operations and enhancing operational efficiency, minimizing losses, and improving service quality. He stressed the inclusion of the consumers also in the scheme of things keeping in mind to reduce the consumer’s billing.”

In line with the objective of the project, Capacity building is critical to improving the skills, talents, and capabilities of employees within TSECL. It involves continuous training and development, which helps employees stay updated with technological advancements and develop new skills, leading to better performance and job satisfaction.”

Secretary of Power Singh added, “This initiative aligns with our broader vision of providing reliable and sustainable electricity to every corner of Tripura. The collaboration with GIZ and RTI International has been instrumental in achieving these goals, and we look forward to leveraging the outcomes of this pilot program to benefit the entire state.”

The closure workshop held on Wednesday brought together key stakeholders, including representatives from GIZ, RTI International, TSECL, and the Government of Tripura. During the workshop, the findings, achievements, and future steps were discussed, highlighting the program’s impact on enhancing distribution network efficiency.

TSECL and the Department of Power extend their heartfelt thanks to GIZ and RTI International for their unwavering support and expertise throughout the pilot program. The successful implementation of this program sets a precedent for future initiatives aimed at transforming Tripura’s power sector, ensuring a brighter and more sustainable future for its residents.