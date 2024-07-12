Tripura: MoS Prataprao Jadhav Visits AYUSH Hospital at Kailashahar; Reviews Healthcare Initiatives

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 12, 2024 In a significant move to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and services in the North-Eastern region, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of AYUSH, Prataprao Ganapatrao Jadhav visited the integrated AYUSH Hospital at Kailashahar under Unakoti district on Thursday. During his visit, he closely inspected the hospital’s infrastructure and services, with a particular focus on ‘Panchakarma’ therapy and yoga.

The Union Minister presided over a comprehensive review meeting at Unakoti Kalakshetra in Kailashahar, addressing the Health department and AYUSH health treatment systems. “The current central government is committed to the overall development of the North-Eastern region, alongside the financial and social development of the country,” stated Minister Jadhav. He emphasized the need for collective responsibility in building a developed India, highlighting the importance of education and health.

Joining the Minister in the discussions were Dr. Anjan Das, Director of Family Welfare and Preventive Medicine, Dr. Sauvik Debbarma, Joint Director of Health and Dr. Nupur Debbarma, Member-Secretary of the State Health Mission among others. Minister Jadhav engaged in detailed discussions with officials and health workers, gaining insights into the current healthcare scenario.

Continuing his visit, Jadhav inspected the Machmara Primary Health Center in Unakoti District, a facility accredited with the “National Quality Assurance” by the Government of India. He toured various service units, interacting with doctors, health workers, patients, and their families. “Ensuring quality healthcare services is crucial for the well-being of our citizens,” he remarked, as he planted saplings in the health center’s herbal garden and distributed fruits to a TB patient and zinc tablets to children.

Minister Jadhav’s itinerary also included visits to the ADC Village Office, the local Anganwadi Center, and Kinacharan Talukdar Para Vidyalaya in Machmara. He noted that his visit is part of the Union Ministers’ fortnightly sojourn program, aimed at assessing and reporting the progress of the North-Eastern states. “I will submit a detailed report to the Prime Minister’s office after this visit,” he assured.

Minister Jadhav’s visit underscores the government’s commitment to enhancing healthcare infrastructure and services in the North-East, paving the way for holistic development in the region.